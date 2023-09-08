Huawei Mate X5: A New Foldable Phone with Impressive Features

Huawei quietly launched its latest flagship, the Huawei Mate X5, in China. Although the company has not revealed the processor details of the phone, it boasts a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO outer screen. The Mate X5 comes in five different color options and is available in two storage variants. The price details of the handset are yet to be announced.

The Huawei Mate X5 is the successor to the Huawei Mate X3, which was released in China earlier this year. Sporting an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Mate X3 received positive reviews. The newly unveiled Mate X5 is offered in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, Aoyama Dai (Green), and Phantom Purple color options. It also comes in two storage options: 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB. Additionally, there are two storage options available exclusively for the Collector’s Edition: 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

The Huawei Mate X5 features a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner panel with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels. It has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and an aspect ratio of 8:7.1. The cover display is a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO panel with a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20.9:9. The phone is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Mate X5 boasts a triple rear camera setup. It includes a powerful 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a periscope telephoto lens that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

The Mate X5 is powered by a 5,060mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage. It runs on Harmony OS 4.0, the latest operating system from Huawei. The phone offers various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is also IPX8-rated for splash resistance.

Weighing 245 grams, the Mate X5 measures 156.9mm x 72.4mm x 11.08mm when folded and 156.9mm x 141.5mm x 5.3mm when unfolded.

In conclusion, the Huawei Mate X5 is an impressive addition to the foldable phone market. With its stunning display, powerful camera setup, and fast charging capabilities, it is sure to attract tech enthusiasts. The phone continues Huawei’s tradition of delivering top-notch devices that push the boundaries of smartphone technology.

