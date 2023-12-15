ISRO მიზნად ისახავს თამამი მთვარის მისიებს, მათ შორის დაბრუნების ნიმუშის და კოსმოსური სადგურის განვითარებას

In a recent development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined its ambitious plans for future lunar missions, including Chandrayaan-4 and the development of an Indian Space Station. Building on the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s next Moon mission, Chandrayaan-4, will have a primary objective of retrieving Moon rocks and soil for in-person inspection.

During a lecture at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, ISRO Chief S Somanath expressed the organization’s commitment to bring Moon rocks back to Earth. “On the moon, our interests are not yet over. I assure Rashtrapati Ji, that we will bring some moon rocks ourselves,” stated Somanath, highlighting ISRO’s determination to secure lunar samples.

Nilesh Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre, revealed that Chandrayaan-4 is expected to launch in the next five to seven years and will feature a larger rover than its predecessor. The mission will involve four modules, each crucial to the mission’s success, considering the complexity of retrieving and bringing back lunar samples.

ISRO chief Somanath emphasized the technological challenges of returning from the Moon and landing safely on Earth. “If you want to go to the Moon and come back and land and recover everything then you need much more technology than what we actually have to land it,” he explained. The sample return mission will be fully autonomous, with ISRO aiming to launch it within the next four years.

In addition to lunar missions, Somanath also discussed ISRO’s plans for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s manned mission to space, and the development of an Indian Space Station by 2035. He revealed that the first module of the space station is expected to launch in 2028, with completion targeted for the mid-2030s. ISRO will require new and larger rockets to support this ambitious venture.

Apart from Chandrayaan-4, ISRO is also collaborating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) Mission, scheduled for launch in 2025. These endeavors signify India’s increasing prominence in the field of space exploration and pave the way for further advancements and international collaborations in the future.