ციფრული გადახდების მომავალი

In today’s digital age, traditional payment systems are in need of an upgrade. Delivery of funds, predictability of funds, security of transactions, and settlements and reconciliations are all areas that can be improved upon. This has led to the rise of various innovations in the digital payment space.

Virtual cards for commercial payments, open banking, real-time payments (RTP), programmable or smart payments, mobile device tap-to-pay, account-to-account (A2A) payments, and blockchain-based assets are all examples of these innovations. However, what sets apart a winning offering in the digital payment space? According to Ron Bergamesca, general manager of banking and FinTech solutions at Paymentus, successful payment offerings need to be comprehensive, easy to use, and fast.

Real-time payment schemes have been gaining traction globally. The emergence of the FedNow® Service in the U.S. as an alternative to the RTP network has further expanded the availability of real-time payment networks. Real-time payments offer the value proposition of initiating, clearing, and completing payments 24/7 in seconds. This has already been widely accepted around the world, with countries like Thailand leading the way.

However, there are still some countries where real-time payments have yet to take off. In the UAE, for example, instant payments accounted for just 1.1% of transactions in 2022. Interoperability among real-time payment schemes and platforms will be crucial as countries enhance their existing systems and infrastructures.

Innovations in the digital payment space require infrastructure for adoption. Real-time payments are seen as a precursor to the emergence of account-to-account or pay-by-bank payment options in the U.S. market. Additionally, virtual cards and A2A payments are gaining attention for their ability to reduce errors, improve cash management, and increase transparency in commercial transactions.

Despite the shift towards electronic and digital transactions, many firms still rely on legacy payment methods. Legacy processes are more susceptible to fraud than electronic solutions, making the need for digital payment innovations even more apparent.

As the future of digital payments continues to evolve, it is important for payment offerings to be comprehensive, easy to use, and fast. Adoption of innovative payment vehicles will depend on their ability to outperform existing options and whether the performance justifies investment in new infrastructure.

