EA Sports WRC: დადასტურებული მანქანების სია მომავალი თამაშისთვის

ვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
EA Sports WRC, the upcoming racing game developed by Codemasters, is set to release in November 2023. The game aims to provide a realistic rally racing experience, drawing inspiration from Codemasters’ previous titles like Colin McRae and Dirt Rally. One of the exciting features of EA Sports WRC is the inclusion of iconic cars from the history of the sport. Here is a list of all the confirmed cars for the game so far.

The game will feature a total of 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, along with 68 other vehicles spanning 60 years of rallying. Some of the notable cars include the Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID, and Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to build their own rally cars in the Builder mode.

EA Sports WRC will also offer a VR mode, allowing players to immerse themselves in the thrilling experience of driving their dream rally car. The game continues to reveal the names of vehicles gradually, and more cars are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans of rally racing and sim-racing enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the challenging tracks and intense competition in EA Sports WRC. With Codemasters’ expertise in developing racing games, the upcoming title promises to be a quintessential choice for rally racing enthusiasts.

For more updates on EA Sports WRC and other racing games, stay tuned for further announcements by EA.

