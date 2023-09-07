Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

Sep 7, 2023
უფრო გრილი ტემპერატურით მოსალოდნელია მეტი გაფანტული შტორმი

The weather forecast for the coming days predicts more scattered storms and cooler temperatures across the region. This change in weather is expected to bring relief from the recent heatwave and provide some much-needed rainfall.

Scattered storms refer to thunderstorms that develop in a random or dispersed pattern, rather than being organized in a specific line or cluster. These storms can bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning, and may last for a short period of time before moving on.

The cooler temperatures are a result of a shift in weather patterns, with a cold front moving into the area. This drop in temperature will provide a break from the sweltering heat and allow for more comfortable conditions.

While the storms may provide some relief from the heat, they also bring the risk of localized flooding. With heavy rains falling in a short amount of time, it is important for residents to stay informed and prepared. It is advisable to avoid low-lying areas and to have an emergency plan in place.

