Apple iPhone 15-ის გამოშვებით შეწყვეტს iPhone Mini სერიებს

Tonight, Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which will likely mark the end of the iPhone Mini lineup. The iPhone Mini, introduced a few years ago, has struggled with limited popularity among users who prefer smaller phones.

Speculations about the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini have been circulating since the beginning of 2023, and it seems that Apple’s decision aligns with these rumors. Market data has shown that the demand for smaller phones is relatively small compared to the larger, more feature-rich models. As a result, Apple has decided to focus its efforts on the Pro models to meet the growing demand.

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro at the event. There are also reports suggesting that Apple may introduce new cases for the iPhone 15 series while discontinuing its leather cases. Furthermore, Apple is considering discontinuing its current lineup of silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories as part of its larger initiative to transition towards more environmentally sustainable materials.

According to a report from MacRumours, Apple may replace its current accessories with ones made from eco-friendly materials. This includes accessories like the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The report also mentions the possibility of a new premium material called FineWoven being introduced for these accessories.

With this transition, Apple is expected to unveil fresh accessory designs, such as a “FineWoven” Apple Watch band equipped with a magnetic buckle. This move towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials aligns with Apple’s commitment to being a responsible and forward-thinking company.

Overall, tonight’s event promises to bring exciting new products and innovations from Apple, while bidding farewell to the iPhone Mini series. As always, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology and design to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

