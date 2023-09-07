Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

Apple’s Secret Investment in Generative AI

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 7, 2023
In an effort to keep up with major competitors like Amazon, Google, and Meta, Apple has reportedly been dedicating significant resources to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). While other companies released their own AI tools over a year ago, Apple has taken its time to perfect its offerings. Now, the tech giant is said to be spending millions of dollars a day on AI development.

According to The Information, Apple has multiple teams working on various AI models. One of these teams is focusing on an image generation model, while another is working on a multimodal model that can handle both text and visual data. Additionally, there is a conversational AI unit led by John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, who was originally brought in to improve Siri.

These AI models have the potential to automate tasks through Siri and could also be utilized as AI customer service chatbots for AppleCare. Apple’s largest foundational model, named ‘Ajax GPT’, reportedly surpasses OpenAI’s GPT 3.5, which powers the free version of ChatGPT, in terms of power and capacity. Ajax GPT is said to have over 200 billion parameters, while GPT 3.5 has around 175 billion parameters.

However, developing large language models like Ajax GPT comes with significant costs. The training process requires expensive hardware, vast amounts of data, and substantial energy consumption. Despite the financial and logistical challenges involved, Apple continues to invest heavily in generative AI without making any official announcements on its progress.

With this substantial investment in AI, Apple aims to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving field. By leveraging generative AI, the company hopes to offer unique and innovative features to its customers, setting itself apart from its rivals.

