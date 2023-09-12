Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

Amanda Holden Stuns ტყავის მინი კაბაში

ვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 12, 2023
Amanda Holden, the 52-year-old British television personality, recently turned heads in a black leather mini dress, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fashion. Despite her stunning appearance, she revealed that she still indulges in one Aperol Spritz a day, even when attempting to detox.

Holden’s choice of outfit showcased her confidence and fashion-forward style. The black leather mini dress accentuated her figure, allowing her to exude both elegance and edginess simultaneously. Her choice of attire sent temperatures soaring and garnered praise from fans and fashion critics alike.

In addition to her impeccable fashion sense, Holden also opened up about her drinking habits. Despite being conscious of her health and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, she admitted to enjoying one Aperol Spritz a day. This revelation came as a surprise to many, as it contradicted her attempt at detoxing.

While indulging in an alcoholic beverage daily may seem counterproductive to a detox, it is essential to note that moderation is key. Aperol Spritz, a popular cocktail made with Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water, can be enjoyed in moderation without derailing one’s health goals.

Holden’s confidence, personal style, and honesty about her lifestyle choices are an inspiration to many. By maintaining a balance between indulgence and moderation, she encourages others to prioritize their well-being while still enjoying the things they love.

Source article by Sarah Packer and Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline

