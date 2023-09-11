Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

A physics-based Ising solver based on standard CMOS technology

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 11, 2023
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a physics-based Ising solver based on standard complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology. The Ising solver is designed to tackle combinatorial optimization problems by efficiently identifying the optimal combination of variables under constraints.

The key to solving these complex problems is a hardware system with an all-to-all node connectivity, which allows graphs representing a problem’s dimensions to be directly mapped onto the computer hardware. However, building an all-to-all connected hardware is challenging as the number of connections per node increases exponentially with the number of coupled nodes, resulting in increased electrical loading and hardware overhead.

The Ising solver developed by the researchers consists of coupled ring oscillators and an all-to-all node connected architecture. The oscillators are closely coupled in a crossbar array, allowing the propagation of an oscillating signal in both horizontal and vertical directions. By placing a coupler circuit at each intersection, the researchers were able to build a circuit array where each node signal can communicate with all other node signals.

The researchers tested their Ising solver by performing various statistical operations and mapping graphs of varying sizes and densities onto their chip. They found that their approach allowed for the direct mapping of problem graphs with up to 48 nodes, which is a significant improvement over previous designs.

In the future, the chip developed by the researchers could inform the creation of further Ising solvers and devices that can efficiently solve combinatorial optimization problems. However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as decomposing and recomposing sub-problems without sacrificing solution accuracy, comparing the solution quality of their hardware against existing optimization algorithms, and finding more systematic ways to formulate problem coupling weights.

Overall, the development of this Ising solver based on standard CMOS technology is a promising step towards improving the capabilities of quantum computers and facilitating their real-world deployment for solving complex optimization problems.

Source: Hao Lo et al, An Ising solver chip based on coupled ring oscillators with a 48-node all-to-all connected array architecture, Nature Electronics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-01021-y

