ჩინელმა მეცნიერებმა ღორის ემბრიონებში ჰუმანიზებული თირკმლები წარმატებით გაზარდეს

ვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos, which could potentially help address the shortage of organs for transplantation. The research, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, marks the first successful attempt to grow human organs in pigs. Kidneys were chosen as the focus of the study due to their early development stage and their frequent use in human transplants.

Previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have failed, but this new approach could revolutionize organ bioengineering. The team from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health used CRISPR gene editing to delete two genes necessary for kidney formation in pig embryos. They then introduced human pluripotent stem cells, capable of developing into any cell type, into the embryos. These human cells naturally filled the created “niche” in the pig embryos.

After growing the embryos with the human and pig cells in test tubes, they were transferred to surrogate mothers. Five embryos were found to have normally functioning kidneys, with 50 to 60 percent human cells. This breakthrough does raise ethical concerns, as some human cells were also detected in the pigs’ brains.

While this research is a significant milestone, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology can be utilized in human transplantation. The proportion of human cells in the kidneys is not yet sufficient, and the presence of human cells in pig brains raises concerns. The long-term goal is to optimize the technology for organ transplantation, but further research is required.

This breakthrough in growing humanized kidneys in pig embryos could pave the way for the development of other human organs in pigs. The researchers hope to expand their studies to include organs such as the heart and pancreas.

Source: Cell Stem Cell, Agence France-Presse

