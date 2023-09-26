Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 26, 2023
SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 21 new satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday morning. These satellites are part of Starlink, a constellation of thousands of satellites that provide global broadband internet coverage. The satellites were deployed in a “satellite train,” appearing like a series of train cars lined up in space.

While the Northern Lights are a natural celestial spectacle in Minnesota, residents may also have the opportunity to witness the manmade spectacle of the Starlink satellites passing overhead. Depending on the viewing conditions and clear skies, the satellite train can be seen with the naked eye when they are closer to Earth.

Starlink provides calculated timings for when the satellites will be visible in different locations. Unfortunately, there are currently no “good” visibility timings in Minneapolis over the next five days. However, on Friday, Sept. 29, there will be “average” visibility conditions, allowing for a five-minute viewing window starting around 6:03 a.m. Additionally, on Monday night around 7:34 p.m., the satellites will be visible again, although conditions will be poor in the Minneapolis area.

For those living near Duluth, the Starlink satellites will be visible under good conditions around 8:07 p.m. for approximately four minutes on Monday night. To spot them, look from west to northeast.

To find out when the Starlink satellites will be visible in your city, you can visit the Starlink website for more information.

Overall, SpaceX’s successful launch of these 21 new satellites brings us closer to achieving global broadband internet coverage, further expanding access to information and connectivity worldwide.

განმარტებები:
– Starlink: A constellation of satellites launched by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage.
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX.

წყარო: N/A

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

მთვარის ამოსვლის განსაცვიფრებელი ფოტო Hook Lighthouse-ის ასტროფოტოგრაფიის კონკურსის მოკლე სიაში მოხვდა

Sep 26, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდამ ახალი რეკორდი დაამყარა ზღვის ყველაზე დაბალი ყინულით

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინული რეკორდულად დაბალ მაქსიმალურ სიდიდეს აღწევს

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

მთვარის ამოსვლის განსაცვიფრებელი ფოტო Hook Lighthouse-ის ასტროფოტოგრაფიის კონკურსის მოკლე სიაში მოხვდა

Sep 26, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდამ ახალი რეკორდი დაამყარა ზღვის ყველაზე დაბალი ყინულით

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინული რეკორდულად დაბალ მაქსიმალურ სიდიდეს აღწევს

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები