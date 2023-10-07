NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the surface of the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there. Following the successful launch of Artemis 1, the next missions in the program are Artemis 2 and Artemis 3.

Artemis 2 is set to be the first crewed mission of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and will launch a crewed Orion capsule on a flight around the Moon. Although it has experienced some delays, the target launch date of November 2024 remains unchanged. The crew for Artemis 2, consisting of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, has been announced and is currently in training. The Orion crew module, which houses the astronauts, is progressing with the installation of its heat shield and weight and center of gravity testing.

Artemis 3, on the other hand, is scheduled to return humans to the Moon’s surface using a lander provided by SpaceX. However, there is some uncertainty regarding its launch date and mission. According to Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, SpaceX needs to complete significant work on the lander, and if it is not ready, a different mission could be flown. As of now, Artemis 3 is planned for a late 2025 launch.

Various components make up the hardware for these missions. For Artemis 2, the Orion Stage Adapter, European Service Module, Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter, and Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage are being prepared. The European Service Module, which provides propulsion and life support, has been delivered to NASA from the European Space Agency. The core stage of the SLS rocket is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 and shipped to Kennedy Space Center by November 2023. Additionally, the Solid Rocket Boosters have been cast and delivered to the launch site.

Artemis 3 is also undergoing preparations, with the Orion crew module under assembly and the European Service Module undergoing final integration. The Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter has been assembled, and the foam insulation process has been completed.

The Artemis missions represent significant milestones in NASA’s exploration of the Moon. As preparations continue, NASA aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and pave the way for future deep space missions.

განმარტებები:

– Artemis: NASA’s program to return humans to the Moon and establish sustainable lunar exploration.

– SLS: Space Launch System, NASA’s most powerful rocket designed for deep space missions.

– Orion: NASA’s crewed spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the Moon and beyond.

– SpaceX: A private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company.

– European Service Module: The module provided by the European Space Agency that provides propulsion and life support for the Orion spacecraft.

წყაროები:

– Scott Johnson / Spaceflight Insider