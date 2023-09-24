Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

მთვარის ყინულის ენიგმა: წარმოშობის ამოხსნა

Sep 24, 2023
მთვარის ყინულის ენიგმა: წარმოშობის ამოხსნა

A recent groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has shed light on the mysterious origins of ice on the moon. For decades, scientists have been fascinated by the presence of ice on the lunar surface, but the mechanisms behind its formation have remained elusive.

The study reveals that the formation of lunar water is intricately linked to the interplay between electrons, subatomic particles originating from both Earth and the Sun. As the moon orbits the Earth, it passes through the magnetotail, a region filled with charged particles trailing behind our planet. This unique phenomenon provides a natural laboratory for studying the processes involved in the creation of lunar surface water.

According to the researchers, when these electrons interact with the lunar surface within the magnetotail, frozen water is created. On the other hand, when the moon is beyond the reach of the magnetotail, its surface absorbs the solar wind. However, this explanation alone does not fully account for the presence of lunar ice, and another mechanism involving high-energy electrons reacting with lunar soil to release trapped hydrogen, which then combines to form water, is also proposed.

The implications of these findings extend beyond just our understanding of lunar water formation. They could potentially revolutionize future lunar and planetary missions, as well as raise intriguing questions about the distribution of water throughout our solar system. Further exploration and investigation are deemed necessary to unravel these cosmic mysteries.

Sources: Nature Astronomy

