ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

ახალი სატელიტური მისია დეტალურ ინფორმაციას გვაწვდის ელ ნინიოსა და ზღვის დონის ცვლილებებზე

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 26, 2023
The SWOT satellite, a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency CNES, is monitoring the warm waters from the emerging El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This satellite is able to provide detailed views of Earth’s water surfaces and offers insights into global weather patterns influenced by El Niño.

The SWOT satellite, part of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, is equipped with the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, which allows it to measure the height of water on Earth’s surface with unprecedented detail. This allows researchers to track the movement of warm ocean waters associated with El Niño along coastlines.

El Niño is a periodic climate phenomenon characterized by higher sea levels and warmer ocean temperatures along the western coast of the Americas. The SWOT satellite’s ability to measure sea surface heights close to coastlines is valuable for researchers and forecasters studying phenomena like El Niño.

The mission provides comprehensive views of the planet’s oceans and freshwater lakes and rivers, aiding in the understanding of sea level changes and the impacts of El Niño. As sea temperatures increase, water expands and leads to higher sea levels. By monitoring sea surface heights, the SWOT satellite helps track the development and progress of El Niño events.

The SWOT mission, launched in December 2022, is a joint effort between NASA and CNES, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. The satellite collects data that will be used for research purposes and provides vital information for understanding and predicting the impacts of El Niño.

