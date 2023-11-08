ახალი შეხედულებები ხეებს, ღრუბლებსა და კლიმატს შორის ურთიერთობის შესახებ

Research has uncovered an intriguing connection between trees, clouds, and climate. While clouds are often associated with weather patterns, they also play a significant role in shaping the global climate. A recent study conducted by atmospheric scientists from the Paul Scherrer Institute has shed light on how trees contribute to the formation of clouds and the subsequent impact on the atmosphere.

Clouds can either cool or trap heat, depending on their composition and characteristics. Certain clouds act as a shield against solar radiation, cooling the surrounding atmosphere. On the other hand, some clouds act like a blanket, trapping heat and contributing to global warming. Understanding the specific types and mechanisms of cloud formation is essential in accurately predicting future climate changes.

One of the major challenges in climate science is the uncertainty surrounding the influence of clouds and aerosols. Many current climate models fail to consider the warming or cooling effects of clouds and the role of aerosols in their formation. However, the study reveals that trees and the natural compounds they release into the atmosphere play a crucial role in the formation of cloud seeds. These aerosol particles act as surfaces on which gases condense to form clouds.

By studying the preindustrial cloud cover, scientists can gain valuable insights into the past climate conditions and assess the impact of human activities on cloud formation and climate change. Researchers are using a specially designed cylindrical chamber to recreate the atmospheric conditions of the past and analyze the behavior of clouds. This data is expected to significantly improve climate models and enhance our ability to predict future climate patterns.

The findings of this research will not only contribute to a better understanding of the planet’s climate history but will also enable scientists to make more accurate predictions about the future. With a greater understanding of the relationship between trees, clouds, and climate, we can take more informed actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

