Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA შეისწავლის უცნაურ მეტალის ასტეროიდს სახელად ფსიქე

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 11, 2023
NASA შეისწავლის უცნაურ მეტალის ასტეროიდს სახელად ფსიქე

NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

წყაროები:

– ეროვნული საზოგადოებრივი რადიო

– NASA/JPL-Caltech

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

How to Photograph the Solar Eclipse Using Your Smartphone

Oct 12, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს ახალგაზრდა ვარსკვლავები საგონებელ გროვაში სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის მახლობლად

Oct 12, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა ვარაუდობს, რომ ცნობიერი გამოცდილება იწყება ორსულობის გვიან პერიოდში

Oct 12, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

How to Photograph the Solar Eclipse Using Your Smartphone

Oct 12, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს ახალგაზრდა ვარსკვლავები საგონებელ გროვაში სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის მახლობლად

Oct 12, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა ვარაუდობს, რომ ცნობიერი გამოცდილება იწყება ორსულობის გვიან პერიოდში

Oct 12, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ფონონის ინჟინერია: ლასინგის გაფართოება ფლუორესცენციის სპექტრის მიღმა

Oct 12, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები