სატელიტური ტელეფონების ნათელი მომავალი: BlueWalker 3 სატელიტი და სინათლის დაბინძურების საკითხი

Oct 2, 2023
The BlueWalker 3 satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, has recently made headlines for its groundbreaking technology that turns regular smartphones into satellite phones. However, this innovative satellite has also raised concerns about the growing issue of light pollution.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, the BlueWalker 3 satellite has become one of the brightest objects visible in the night sky. This poses a problem for astronomers and researchers, as it could potentially interfere with their observations of celestial bodies. The satellite’s brightness is comparable to the eighth brightest star visible from Earth, Procyon. Only the Moon, Jupiter, Venus, and seven stars are brighter than BlueWalker 3.

The brightness of a satellite is directly related to its size, with larger satellites reflecting more light. The BlueWalker 3 is currently the brightest satellite in low Earth orbit due to its significant size, boasting a 64-square-meter array. However, this satellite is just a prototype for a constellation of even larger satellites being developed by AST SpaceMobile and supported by AT&T.

Light pollution created by these satellites can have various negative effects. For astronomers, it can make it difficult to point out constellations and observe nebulas, dust clouds, and other celestial details. Wildlife, such as birds that navigate by starlight, can also be impacted by the brighter night sky. Moreover, the cultural and spiritual value of stargazing may be diminished if light pollution continues to increase.

While the BlueWalker 3 and similar satellites offer improved internet access and communication capabilities, efforts to minimize light pollution should be prioritized. Industry players can explore design modifications to reduce the amount of light reflected by satellites. Additionally, regulators may consider including assessments of a satellite’s impact on the night sky as part of the authorization process before launch.

In conclusion, the BlueWalker 3 satellite represents the future of satellite phones, but its brightness raises concerns about light pollution. Balancing technological advancements with the preservation of our night sky and its ecological and cultural significance is crucial for a sustainable future.

წყაროები:
– Justine Calma, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite turns smartphones into satellite phones, The Verge.
– Research article: Jeremy Tregloan-Reed et al., Nature.

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

