Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მეცნიერებმა აღმოაჩინეს 2D ოპტიკური ტალღების გამტარები, რომლებსაც შეუძლიათ სინათლის გადატანა

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 23, 2023
მეცნიერებმა აღმოაჩინეს 2D ოპტიკური ტალღების გამტარები, რომლებსაც შეუძლიათ სინათლის გადატანა

Scientists at the University of Chicago have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of optics. They have found that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick, known as a 2D optical waveguide, can trap and carry light. This material is not only efficient but can also travel relatively long distances, up to a centimeter, which is significant in the world of light-based computing.

The research, published in the journal Science, showcases the potential of 2D photonic circuits. The thin and flat strands of glass crystal act as waveguides, allowing light to be guided along a chip using prisms, lenses, and switches. Unlike traditional waveguides, where light particles stay enclosed, this system allows part of the photon to stick out of the crystal as it travels, similar to placing suitcases on top of a conveyor belt rather than inside a closed tube. This opens up new possibilities for building intricate devices and sensors at the microscopic level.

The scientists hope to use this technology to create very thin photonic circuits that can be stacked to integrate a greater number of tiny devices into the same chip area. While the experiments used molybdenum disulfide, the principles behind this discovery should apply to other materials as well.

This groundbreaking research is the result of years of hard work and innovation by the team at the University of Chicago. They had to devise their own methods for growing the material and measuring how the light behaved. The findings have the potential to revolutionize the field of optics and pave the way for new advancements in technology.

Source: University of Chicago Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Science Journal DOI: 10.1126/science.adi2322

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

მეცნიერება

NASA-ს მარსის ნიმუშის დაბრუნების მისია გამოწვევების, დაგვიანებული ვადების და ბიუჯეტის შეშფოთების წინაშე დგას

Sep 24, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

Atlantic News აღნიშნავს 50 წლის იუბილეს, როგორც ბოლო დარჩენილი პრესის ჯიხური ჰალიფაქსში

Sep 24, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

NASA-ს კოსმოსური კაფსულა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშით წარმატებით დაეშვა იუტას უდაბნოში

Sep 24, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

NASA-ს მარსის ნიმუშის დაბრუნების მისია გამოწვევების, დაგვიანებული ვადების და ბიუჯეტის შეშფოთების წინაშე დგას

Sep 24, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Atlantic News აღნიშნავს 50 წლის იუბილეს, როგორც ბოლო დარჩენილი პრესის ჯიხური ჰალიფაქსში

Sep 24, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA-ს კოსმოსური კაფსულა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშით წარმატებით დაეშვა იუტას უდაბნოში

Sep 24, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ISRO ავითარებს მისიებს მთვარედან ნიმუშების დასაბრუნებლად

Sep 24, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები