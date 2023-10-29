მეცნიერება კატის პურინგის მიღმა: გამოვლენილი დამამშვიდებელი მექანიზმი

For centuries, cats have been cherished companions, providing both comfort and a sense of calm. One of the most delightful aspects of a cat’s presence is their soothing purr. On National Cat Day, we delve into the fascinating world of cat purring with insights from WHISKAS ambassador and MARS Petcare Vet, Dr. Fiona Patterson.

Contrary to popular belief, a cat’s purr doesn’t originate from their throat. Instead, it begins in their brain, where signals are sent to the laryngeal muscles, causing them to vibrate. When a cat breathes, the air passes through these vibrating muscles, producing the characteristic purring sound.

While it is commonly assumed that a purring cat is content, Dr. Patterson explains that purring can have various meanings. Understanding a cat’s body language and considering the context of the situation is crucial to decipher their purring intentions.

ხშირად დასმული კითხვები (FAQ)

Q: What are the reasons a cat purrs?

A: Cats may purr for multiple reasons, including:

A sign of contentment and happiness, typically accompanied by a relaxed posture and half-closed eyes.

Expressing hunger or anticipating mealtime, often accompanied by a combination of purring and meowing.

Establishing a bond between kittens and their mother, as purring starts at a very young age and helps kittens communicate their well-being.

Self-soothing and seeking relief, especially when in pain or distress.

Assisting in their own healing process, as the vibrations produced by purring can promote bone and tissue repair, ease breathing, and reduce pain and swelling.

Q: Do all cats purr?

A: No, not all cats can purr. Only smaller cats, such as domestic cats, have the anatomical capability to produce purring sounds. Larger cats, like lions and tigers, are unable to purr but can roar.

Cats continue to astound us with their wide range of sounds and behaviors. By understanding the science and significance behind cat purring, we can deepen our connection with these incredible creatures and truly appreciate the tranquility they bring to our lives.