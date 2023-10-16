Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

როგორ ღრიალებენ კატები: მეცნიერება კატის თვისების უკან

Oct 16, 2023
Cats have mystified humans for centuries with their ability to produce a deep, soothing purr. Finally, scientists have uncovered the secret behind this feline trait. A study conducted by Dr. Christian Herbst at the University of Vienna in Austria reveals that cats use a technique called “vocal fry” to achieve their soothing purr, similar to how singers like Katy Perry employ it to create low tones.

The study, published in Current Biology, aimed to unravel the mystery of how small animals like domestic cats could produce such deep sounds. Typically, only animals with longer vocal cords, such as elephants, can generate such low frequencies. To investigate this, researchers dissected the voice boxes of eight cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illnesses, with the permission of their owners.

By passing humid air through the cats’ vocal cords, simulating a vocal fry, the researchers observed self-sustained purrs in all of the cats. Furthermore, they discovered fibrous tissue masses in the vocal cords, shedding light on how cats can produce sounds at incredibly low frequencies (20-30 Hz). These frequencies are even lower than the lowest bass sounds produced by human voices.

Interestingly, similar biological mechanisms have been found in roaring cats like lions and tigers. These findings suggest that the vocal fry technique might be a common physiological trait among felines.

Understanding how cats purr not only satisfies our curiosity but also contributes to broader knowledge of animal communication and sound production. Further research in this area may provide insights into the evolution and adaptation of vocalizations in various species.

