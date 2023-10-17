Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA აფრთხილებს პოტენციურ გეომაგნიტურ ქარიშხალს, როდესაც CME დედამიწას უახლოვდება

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Oct 17, 2023
NASA აფრთხილებს პოტენციურ გეომაგნიტურ ქარიშხალს, როდესაც CME დედამიწას უახლოვდება

NASA has issued a warning of a potential geomagnetic storm as a result of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) recently unleashed from sunspot AR3467. Although the CME is not on a direct collision course with Earth, experts believe it may still have a glancing blow on our planet.

Sunspots are temporary phenomena on the Sun’s photosphere characterized by cooler temperatures and intense magnetic activity. These sunspots are connected by regions of concentrated magnetic energy called magnetic filaments. On October 16th, sunspot AR3467 experienced a magnetic filament eruption, releasing a burst of energy into space.

A CME is a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields that rise above the solar corona or are released into space. These CMEs can travel towards Earth, carrying energetic particles and potentially impacting our planet’s magnetosphere.

NASA’s latest model suggests that the CME resulting from sunspot AR3467’s eruption may deliver a glancing blow to Earth on October 19th, potentially causing a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. While this is considered a minor storm, it can still have notable effects such as disruptions to satellite communications, minor fluctuations in power grids, and the appearance of beautiful auroras at higher latitudes.

Although this off-target CME is not a major concern, NASA emphasizes the importance of regularly monitoring solar activities. They employ a network of solar observatories to continuously monitor the sun, investigating various phenomena from its outer atmosphere to its turbulent surface. NASA missions such as the Solar Dynamics Observatory, Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, and the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, among others, contribute to this ongoing solar surveillance.

Source: SpaceWeather.com

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ეკიპაჟის გაქცევის სისტემების გადამწყვეტი როლი კოსმოსის კვლევაში

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

დომინანტური მუტაციები: პროტეინებში არსებითი სტრუქტურა-ფუნქციური კავშირების გამოვლენა

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

სამყაროს შესწავლა: რადიო ანტენის განთავსება მთვარის შორეულ მხარეს

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ეკიპაჟის გაქცევის სისტემების გადამწყვეტი როლი კოსმოსის კვლევაში

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

დომინანტური მუტაციები: პროტეინებში არსებითი სტრუქტურა-ფუნქციური კავშირების გამოვლენა

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

სამყაროს შესწავლა: რადიო ანტენის განთავსება მთვარის შორეულ მხარეს

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი საღებავი შეიცავს ბაქტერიებს, რომლებიც იჭერენ CO2-ს და გამოიმუშავებენ ჟანგბადს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები