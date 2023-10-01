Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

ღრმა სივრცის სილამაზე: სულის ნისლეულის დაჭერა

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 1, 2023
ღრმა სივრცის სილამაზე: სულის ნისლეულის დაჭერა

The Hubble Space Telescope has once again provided us with a stunning image that reveals the captivating beauty of deep space. In this latest photograph, we are treated to the vibrant colors of a nebula reminiscent of autumn leaves. The region in focus is known as Westerhout 5 or the Soul Nebula, located a staggering 7,000 light-years away.

Emission nebulae, like Westerhout 5, are renowned for their mesmerizing colors and intricate shapes. These visual wonders are the result of ionized gas brought about by intense radiation emitted by hot, bright stars. As these massive stars are born and release powerful bursts of radiation and stellar winds, they simultaneously clear away nearby material, preventing the formation of new stars in close proximity. This process creates empty pockets within the nebula, while simultaneously pushing the remaining gas closer together, forming denser regions where new stars can take shape.

One striking feature of this image is the presence of a fascinating feature called a free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule (frEGG). Found in the upper center-left portion of the photograph, this dark and elongated tadpole-shaped region is resistant to the ionizing radiation that affects the surrounding gas. Within this dense pocket of gas, new stars may eventually form as the density increases and the temperature rises, providing an ideal environment for a protostar to develop.

The Hubble Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA and ESA, constantly delivers remarkable images that not only awe us with their beauty but also contribute to our understanding of the vastness and complexity of the universe.

წყაროები:
– NASA/ESA ჰაბლის კოსმოსური ტელესკოპი

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

კავშირი კვაზარებსა და მტვერს შორის: შეხედულებები ახალი კვლევისგან

Oct 1, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

ნასას ასტრონავტი და რუსი კოსმონავტები დედამიწაზე ერთწლიანი კოსმოსური მისიის შემდეგ ბრუნდებიან

Oct 1, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი ავლენს "გალაქტიკურ ხახვს" და გრავიტაციული ლინზირების ფენომენს

Oct 1, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ღრმა სივრცის სილამაზე: სულის ნისლეულის დაჭერა

Oct 1, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

კავშირი კვაზარებსა და მტვერს შორის: შეხედულებები ახალი კვლევისგან

Oct 1, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ნასას ასტრონავტი და რუსი კოსმონავტები დედამიწაზე ერთწლიანი კოსმოსური მისიის შემდეგ ბრუნდებიან

Oct 1, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

განსაცვიფრებელი სურათი ავლენს "გალაქტიკურ ხახვს" და გრავიტაციული ლინზირების ფენომენს

Oct 1, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები