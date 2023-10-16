Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

კვლევამ აჩვენა, რომ ნანოპლასტიკებითა და ლითონებით დაბინძურება საფრთხეს უქმნის მტკნარი წყლის ეკოსისტემებს

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Oct 16, 2023
A recent international study conducted by researchers from the University of Coimbra has highlighted the risks associated with the contamination of nanoplastics and metals in freshwater ecosystems, according to a press release from the university. The study focused on the co-contamination of freshwaters and the impact of functionalised nanoplastics on aquatic fungi in the presence of metals. The research team, in collaboration with Harcourt Butler Technical University and Konkuk University, published their study in the journal Environmental Pollution.

The researchers emphasized the importance of understanding the combined effects of pollutants on organisms due to their unavoidable coexistence. Nanoplastics are plastic fragments that are less than 1,000 nanometres in size and are commonly used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Freshwaters are particularly vulnerable to contaminants as they serve as an interface between terrestrial and aquatic environments. Mining activities contribute to the occurrence of metals in freshwater systems, leading to the coexistence of metals with emerging contaminants like nanoplastics. Aquatic hyphomycetes, a type of fungi, play a crucial role in the decomposition of organic matter in small watercourses, facilitating the transfer of energy and nutrients through the food chain.

During the laboratory test conducted for the study, realistic concentrations of nanoplastics, including regular polystyrene and carboxylates, were used along with copper to assess their combined effects on the cellular processes and growth of the aquatic hyphomycete Articulospora tetracladia. The results showed that exposure to treatments containing functionalised nanoplastics and copper led to oxidative stress, rupture of the plasma membrane, and suppressed growth of the fungus.

These findings add to the growing body of research highlighting the dangers of nanoplastics and metal contamination in freshwater ecosystems. Previous studies have shown an abundance of microplastics in water bodies and their potential health risks. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria accumulated in microplastics in aquatic systems.

It is becoming increasingly clear that measures need to be taken to address the contamination of freshwater ecosystems, particularly through the regulation and reduction of nanoplastic and metal pollution. The preservation of these environments is essential for the overall health of ecosystems and the well-being of aquatic organisms.

Source: LUSA

