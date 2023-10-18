Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო რევოლუციის გამოწვევა: Sparx Holdings Group ახლოვდება Smart Sprinkler სისტემის დასრულებას

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 18, 2023
Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is making significant progress towards the completion of its revolutionary Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System. This system includes a hub that collects important information from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system.

The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System aims to improve fire safety by collecting data on factors such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content. With this information, the hub can open traditional fire sprinklers integrated with Sparx Holdings Group’s activation technology to extinguish fire hazards more effectively.

Currently, Sparx Holdings Group is focused on developing the proprietary software for the hub. This software will enable seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and provide users with information on any alarms within the system.

The hub itself features a sleek touchscreen design that can be mounted on walls or flat surfaces. It will provide users with essential information about the health and status of the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, as well as alerts and other pertinent data.

Sparx Holdings Group believes that its Smart Sprinkler System will be particularly beneficial for commercial spaces with unique fire safety challenges, such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of flammable commodities.

The comprehensive Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be fully launched in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group is confident that its innovative system will find widespread adoption in the market.

