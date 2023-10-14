Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მზის იშვიათი „ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი“ შაბათს მოხდება: რა უნდა იცოდეთ

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 14, 2023
მზის იშვიათი „ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი“ შაბათს მოხდება: რა უნდა იცოდეთ

Millions of Americans will have the opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event this Saturday: a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and creating a ring-like effect.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible in several states across the U.S., including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. Parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona will also have the chance to see it. Additionally, the eclipse will be visible in Central America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, as well as in Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

The eclipse will begin around 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT, weather permitting. NASA will be live-streaming the event, featuring conversations with scientists and views from telescopes across the country. Viewers can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or at the top of the dedicated webpage.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is important to use eclipse glasses or a viewer specifically designed for this purpose. These protective eyewear filters out harmful rays from the sun, allowing viewers to witness the celestial spectacle without risking damage to their eyes.

It is worth noting that Saturday’s annular solar eclipse differs from a total eclipse, with the latter expected to occur in April. This will be the last opportunity for many Americans to witness a “ring of fire” for several years.

წყაროები:
- NASA
– Image: YouTube (NASA channel)

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ქუქი-ფაილებისთვის თანხმობის პრეფერენციების მართვის მნიშვნელობა

Oct 15, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

დაწყებითი კლასების ასისტენტი ინსულტისგან გარდაიცვალა შაბათ-კვირის მკურნალობის არარსებობის გამო

Oct 15, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

100-ზე მეტი ძუძუმწოვარი ანათებს, მათ შორის კატები

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ქუქი-ფაილებისთვის თანხმობის პრეფერენციების მართვის მნიშვნელობა

Oct 15, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

დაწყებითი კლასების ასისტენტი ინსულტისგან გარდაიცვალა შაბათ-კვირის მკურნალობის არარსებობის გამო

Oct 15, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

100-ზე მეტი ძუძუმწოვარი ანათებს, მათ შორის კატები

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Whirlpool Galaxy: გალაქტიკური შეხვედრა

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები