Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

Computer Model Reveals Evolution of Alpine Ice Cover over 120,000 Years

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 18, 2023
Computer Model Reveals Evolution of Alpine Ice Cover over 120,000 Years

A new computer model has reconstructed the evolution of Alpine ice cover over the last 120,000 years with unprecedented precision, according to a study conducted by experts from the Universities of Lausanne, Bern, and Zürich. The model provides a captivating visual experience and is a significant breakthrough in the field of glaciology and climatology.

The researchers utilized geomorphological clues in the field, such as moraines and erratic boulders, to validate the simulation. The complexity of the modeling process was evident, as it took six years to correctly set up the climate and glaciological models to match what is observed in reality.

However, the model’s verification beyond 24,000 years presents a challenge due to the glacial maximum during that period eradicating all prior evidence. Although this limitation exists, the computer model remains a powerful tool for framing our understanding of global warming.

By comparing the past and present, the model reveals a stark difference. Approximately 24,000 years ago, cities such as Lausanne were covered by over one kilometer of ice, emphasizing the significant impact of current climate change.

The European Alps, characterized as a prominent mountain range stretching across Central Europe, covers approximately 200,000 square kilometers. These majestic mountains have influenced the cultures, economies, and environments of the countries they span, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The Alps were formed millions of years ago through the collision of tectonic plates, resulting in the breathtaking landscapes and towering peaks we see today.

The Alpine region experiences diverse weather conditions, supporting a wide variety of endemic plant and animal species. Moreover, the Alps play a key role in the European economy as a popular tourist destination and historically significant mining industry.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the evolution of Alpine ice cover and the role of the European Alps in shaping both the natural landscape and human cultures.

წყაროები:
– Journal of Glaciology

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი აღმოჩენა: ასტრონომებმა 8 მილიარდი წლის წინანდელი რადიოტალღების იდუმალი აფეთქება აღმოაჩინეს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები