ადამიანები მანქანით კარგავენ სიცოცხლის ხის მთელ ტოტებს, გვაფრთხილებს ახალი კვლევა

A recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) has revealed that humans are causing the extinction of entire branches of the “Tree of Life,” raising concerns about a potential sixth mass extinction. The study, conducted by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, focuses on the extinction of entire genera, which are classifications between species and families.

Unlike previous studies that only examined the loss of individual species, this research analyzes the disappearance of entire genera. It is a significant contribution because it provides a deeper understanding of the current extinction rates. Professor Gerardo Ceballos, one of the co-authors of the study, emphasizes that the extinction crisis is equally severe as the climate change crisis but is often overlooked.

By examining data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the researchers found that 73 genera have become extinct in the last 500 years, with the majority of extinctions occurring in the last two centuries. This is alarming, as based on previous extinction rates, only two genera should have been lost in the same timeframe.

The study attributes human activities such as habitat destruction, overfishing, and hunting as the main causes of these extinctions. The loss of even a single genus can have far-reaching consequences for ecosystems. The researchers believe that urgent action is required to prevent further loss and collapse of civilizations.

While there is a consensus among experts that the current rate of extinction is alarming, whether it meets the criteria for a sixth mass extinction remains a topic of debate. A mass extinction is defined as the loss of 75% of species within a short period of time. However, if current extinction rates persist or increase, a mass extinction is likely to occur.

The study’s authors highlight the need to prioritize the protection and restoration of natural habitats to prevent further extinctions. They believe that it is still possible to save many genera if immediate action is taken.

Sources: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)

განმარტებები:

Genera: In the classification of living beings, a genus is a rank between species and family.

Species: A group of organisms that share similar characteristics and can reproduce to produce fertile offspring.

Mass Extinction: A rapid loss of a significant percentage of species within a short period of time, leading to major ecological and evolutionary changes.

Tree of Life: A metaphorical representation of the relationships between different species, tracing their evolutionary history back to a common ancestor.