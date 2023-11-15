სიცოცხლის წარმოშობის შესწავლა: კომეტები, როგორც კოსმოსური მხსნელები

In the quest to understand the origins of life, a team of researchers has proposed a groundbreaking model that sheds light on how life may have arisen on Earth and potentially on other planets in our galaxy. While there are two theories about the origin of life on our planet, this new model focuses on the possibility that the building blocks of life were delivered by comets.

Published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, the study suggests that “bouncing” comets could have scattered prebiotic molecules, the raw ingredients for life, across star systems similar to our own. The team specifically directed their research towards simulating rocky exoplanets orbiting sun-sized stars, aiming to understand if complex molecules could also be transported by comets to these distant worlds.

Richard Anslow, an astronomer at the Cambridge Institute of Astronomy, explained that molecules essential for life on Earth might have originated from comets. This realization opens up the fascinating possibility of life existing on other planets in our galaxy. By identifying the type of systems that could enable complex molecules to be delivered, scientists can begin testing various origin scenarios and examining the molecular pathways that may contribute to the creation of diverse life forms.

Anslow further remarked that this research offers a fresh perspective on the fundamental questions of life’s origins. By combining advancements in astronomy and chemistry, scientists are in an exciting position to explore the existence of similar pathways on other planets and unlock a deeper understanding of the remarkable variety of life around us.

კითხვა:

Q: What are the two theories regarding the origin of life on Earth?

A: The first theory suggests that the ingredients for life originated from a primordial soup on our planet, while the second theory proposes that these life-forming molecules were brought from elsewhere in the cosmos and seeded onto Earth.

Q: How did the research team suggest life’s ingredients may have been delivered?

A: The team proposed that comets bouncing through space could have distributed the essential building blocks for life, known as prebiotic molecules, across star systems similar to our own.

Q: What is the significance of studying rocky exoplanets?

A: Studying rocky exoplanets can provide insights into whether complex molecules, necessary for life, could also be delivered by comets to these distant celestial bodies.

Q: Could the molecules that led to life on Earth also exist on other planets?

A: Yes, it is possible that similar molecules could exist on other planets, raising the intriguing prospect of life beyond Earth.

Q: What makes this research significant?

A: This research offers a fresh perspective on the origins of life and combines advances in astronomy and chemistry to explore the fundamental questions surrounding the diverse array of life forms in the universe.