ნაწილაკების ამაჩქარებლების მომავალი: შემცირების ტექნოლოგია გზას უხსნის სამედიცინო მიღწევებს

Scientists at Germany’s Friedrich–Alexander University of Erlangen–Nuremberg (FAU) have accomplished a groundbreaking feat in the world of particle physics. They have successfully activated a nanophotonic electron accelerator (NEA) – a microchip that is roughly the size of a small coin. Despite its diminutive stature, this tiny particle accelerator has the potential to revolutionize medical treatments, particularly in the field of cancer radiotherapy.

The NEA functions by accelerating electrons through the use of short laser pulses that target thousands of microscopic pillars housed within a minuscule vacuum tube. In a recent study published in Nature, the researchers reported that the compact accelerator increased the energy of electrons by over 40%. Although these particles have significantly less energy compared to those used in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the primary focus of the team at FAU is not to delve into the depths of particle physics, but rather to explore medical applications.

The NEA’s potential in targeted cancer radiotherapy is particularly promising. The compact nature of the accelerator opens up the possibility of placing it on an endoscope, enabling the administration of radiotherapy directly to the affected area within the body. This approach would not only ensure greater accuracy in targeting cancer cells but also reduce the side effects associated with current radiation delivery methods. Tomáš Chlouba, one of the lead authors of the study, envisions this as the “dream application” for the NEA.

Although the FAU team is still a long way from implementing the micro-accelerator in human medicine, the successful testing of this first-of-its-kind nanophotonic system marks a significant step in that direction. As technology continues to shrink particle accelerators, it paves the way for medical breakthroughs that have the potential to transform the landscape of healthcare, offering new and more effective treatments for conditions like cancer.

ხშირად დასმული კითხვები:

Q: What is a nanophotonic electron accelerator?

A: A nanophotonic electron accelerator is a microchip that accelerates electrons using short laser pulses targeted at microscopic pillars within a vacuum tube.

Q: What is the potential application of the nanophotonic electron accelerator?

A: The nanophotonic electron accelerator shows promise in the field of targeted cancer radiotherapy, allowing for more precise and safer delivery of radiation to affected areas in the body.

Q: How does the nanophotonic electron accelerator differ from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)?

A: While the LHC is a massive particle accelerator used for fundamental physics research, the nanophotonic electron accelerator is much smaller in size and designed for medical applications.