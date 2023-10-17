Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

ღრმა კოსმოსური კლიმატის ობსერვატორიამ მზის დაბნელების სანახაობრივი ფოტო გადაიღო

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 17, 2023
ღრმა კოსმოსური კლიმატის ობსერვატორიამ მზის დაბნელების სანახაობრივი ფოტო გადაიღო

The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, a joint effort by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force, recently captured a remarkable photograph of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse that took place on October 14, 2023. This eclipse mesmerized millions of skywatchers across the Americas, and DSCOVR’s unique perspective from nearly 1 million miles away provided a breathtaking view.

The image taken by DSCOVR shows our planet, with its vibrant blue hues, against the vast blackness of space. However, a sizable portion of North America appears muted due to the moon’s dusky shadow. This satellite’s main mission is to monitor the solar wind and enhance space weather forecasts. Additionally, it utilizes NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) to observe Earth and capture stunning events like the recent solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon aligns between Earth and the sun, blocking its disk from our perspective. These alignments are relatively rare, as the moon’s orbit around our planet is tilted by about 5 degrees compared to Earth’s orbit around the sun.

During the recent eclipse, the moon and sun appeared to be approximately the same size in Earth’s sky. However, the moon’s elliptical orbit meant that it was not able to completely cover the sun, resulting in an annular or “ring of fire” eclipse. In this type of eclipse, a bright ring of light surrounds the lunar disk. Those fortunate enough to be within the path of annularity, which was 130 miles wide, witnessed this magnificent phenomenon.

In addition to DSCOVR, other Earth-orbiting satellites also captured images and videos of the eclipse as the moon’s shadow traversed across the United States from the southeast.

წყაროები:
– Image Credit: Brett Tingley/Space.com/Future
- NASA
- NOAA
- აშშ საჰაერო ძალები

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

გლობალური დათბობის ლიმიტების დარღვევამ შეიძლება გამოიწვიოს გრენლანდიის ყინულის დნობა და ზღვის დონის აწევა

Oct 19, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

ნობელის პრემია ქიმიაში 2023 მიენიჭა კვანტური წერტილების აღმოჩენისა და განვითარებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ახალი აღმოჩენა ცხადყოფს, თუ როგორ თრგუნავენ ვირუსები CRISPR-Cas იმუნურ სისტემას

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

გლობალური დათბობის ლიმიტების დარღვევამ შეიძლება გამოიწვიოს გრენლანდიის ყინულის დნობა და ზღვის დონის აწევა

Oct 19, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ნობელის პრემია ქიმიაში 2023 მიენიჭა კვანტური წერტილების აღმოჩენისა და განვითარებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი აღმოჩენა ცხადყოფს, თუ როგორ თრგუნავენ ვირუსები CRISPR-Cas იმუნურ სისტემას

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

უძველესი გენომები ავლენენ ადამიანებში ნეანდერტალელის დნმ-ის შესახებ მეტს

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები