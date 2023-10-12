Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

"ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი" მზის დაბნელება: სანახაობა, რომლის მოლოდინი ღირს

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 12, 2023
"ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი" მზის დაბნელება: სანახაობა, რომლის მოლოდინი ღირს

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

წყაროები:
- NASA

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ფლუორესცენცია გამოიყენება ოზონის ზემოქმედების ქვეშ მყოფ სოიოს სტრესის დონის გასაზომად

Oct 13, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები