Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

კალიფორნიელები გახდებიან სანახაობრივი „ცეცხლოვანი რგოლის“ დაბნელების მოწმე

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 3, 2023
კალიფორნიელები გახდებიან სანახაობრივი „ცეცხლოვანი რგოლის“ დაბნელების მოწმე

Californians will be treated to a stunning celestial event later this month – an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a “Ring of Fire” eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon, at its farthest point from Earth, passes between our planet and the sun. As a result, a dark circle partially covers the sun, creating a mesmerizing display of an orange, fiery glow around the edges of the shadowed moon.

The annular solar eclipse is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14th at 9:13 a.m. PST. However, the ability to witness this event will depend on both weather conditions and location. NASA advises that to observe all phases of an annular eclipse, one must be within the path of annularity. According to a NASA map, California falls into the range of 70% to 80% maximum obscuration, indicating that residents and visitors should have a clear view, weather permitting.

Even with cloud cover, the daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable. However, it is crucial to prioritize eye safety during this event. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye damage. NASA advises the use of safe solar viewing glasses, commonly referred to as “eclipse glasses,” or a handheld solar viewer throughout the duration of the eclipse to protect one’s eyes from the dangerous rays of the sun.

Californians are urged to embrace this rare opportunity to witness the incredible “Ring of Fire” eclipse, but it is essential to take necessary precautions to ensure eye safety. With luck and clear skies, residents and visitors will have a memorable and awe-inspiring view of this celestial spectacle.

წყაროები:

- NASA

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის მთვარის მისიები წინ მიიწევს, რადგან პეკინი გეგმავს მთვარის მომავალ ექსპედიციებს და კვლევით სადგურს

Oct 4, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

Athena: AI-ით აღჭურვილი ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო მოდელირების სისტემა NSW-ში ბუჩქის ხანძრის წინააღმდეგ ბრძოლაში

Oct 4, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

NASA-ს კოსმოსური ხომალდი OSIRIS-REx დედამიწას ასტეროიდის ისტორიულ ნიმუშს აბრუნებს

Oct 4, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ჩინეთის მთვარის მისიები წინ მიიწევს, რადგან პეკინი გეგმავს მთვარის მომავალ ექსპედიციებს და კვლევით სადგურს

Oct 4, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Athena: AI-ით აღჭურვილი ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო მოდელირების სისტემა NSW-ში ბუჩქის ხანძრის წინააღმდეგ ბრძოლაში

Oct 4, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA-ს კოსმოსური ხომალდი OSIRIS-REx დედამიწას ასტეროიდის ისტორიულ ნიმუშს აბრუნებს

Oct 4, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NGC 4654-ის სანახაობრივი სურათი: შუალედური სპირალური გალაქტიკა ქალწულის გროვაში

Oct 4, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები