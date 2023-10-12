Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მზის "ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი": განსაცვიფრებელი ციური მოვლენა

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 12, 2023
მზის "ცეცხლოვანი რგოლი": განსაცვიფრებელი ციური მოვლენა

The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to occur on October 14, 2023, captivating both amateur sky watchers and professional astronomers. This annual celestial phenomenon offers a unique opportunity to observe the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, which is usually obscured by the Sun’s intense brightness.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon aligns with the Sun while being at its farthest point from Earth. Due to this distance, the Moon cannot completely block the Sun, resulting in a partial eclipse and the distinctive “Ring of Fire” effect. It is important to note that direct observation of a solar eclipse without proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or solar viewers, can be harmful to the eyes.

The upcoming “Ring of Fire” eclipse is scheduled for October 14. However, it is unfortunate that it will not be visible from India. The Moon’s shadow will pass over North America and South America during this eclipse, offering a breathtaking view to those in these regions.

For those in North America and South America, the eclipse will occur at 8:35 PM IST on October 14 and 2:25 AM IST on October 15. Although not visible in India, NASA will be hosting a live stream of the eclipse for anyone interested in watching this remarkable event.

Solar eclipses possess a rich historical and cultural significance. They have fascinated and influenced cultures worldwide, often resulting in gatherings, rituals, or celebrations to commemorate the occasion. The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is no exception, emphasizing the cultural importance of these rare celestial events.

წყაროები:
- NASA (@NASA)

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ფლუორესცენცია გამოიყენება ოზონის ზემოქმედების ქვეშ მყოფ სოიოს სტრესის დონის გასაზომად

Oct 13, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები