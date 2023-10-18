Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მკვლევარებმა გაზომეს მაგნიტური ველი Spider Pulsar PSR J2051-0827 დაბნელების გარემოში

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 18, 2023
მკვლევარებმა გაზომეს მაგნიტური ველი Spider Pulsar PSR J2051-0827 დაბნელების გარემოში

Researchers from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory (XAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made a significant discovery regarding the magnetic field of a spider pulsar called PSR J2051-0827. Spider pulsars are a type of millisecond pulsar binary system characterized by low-mass companions in short-period orbits. In these systems, the intensive pulsar wind and electromagnetic emission can erode and potentially destroy the companion star.

To investigate the magnetic properties of PSR J2051-0827, the researchers utilized the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). They focused specifically on studying the polarization characteristics of the pulsar and the presence of a magnetic field within its eclipse medium. The findings of their study were published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 14.

During the egress of the pulsar’s eclipse, the researchers observed a consistent decrease in the rotation measure (RM). This change in RM ranged from 60 to -28.7 rad m-2, indicating the existence of a significant magnetic field within the eclipse medium. Based on this variation in RM, the line-of-sight magnetic field strength was estimated to be 0.1 G.

The researchers also detected a phenomenon known as RM reversal, which may be attributed to changes in the magnetic field strength along the line of sight caused by the binary orbital motion. This RM reversal supports the idea that the immediate environment of the pulsar is complex and magnetized. Additionally, the study suggests that the environments of spider pulsars bear some similarities to those associated with fast radio bursts (FRBs).

The findings of this research contribute to our understanding of the dynamics and properties of spider pulsars and offer insights into the mechanisms responsible for the eclipses observed in these systems. The study provides valuable information regarding the magnetic field conditions in the immediate vicinity of PSR J2051-0827 and opens up new avenues for further investigations in the field of pulsar astronomy.

ციტირების:

S. Q. Wang et al, Change of Rotation Measure during the Eclipse of a Black Widow PSR J2051−0827, The Astrophysical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/acea81

წყარო: ჩინეთის მეცნიერებათა აკადემია

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი აღმოჩენა: ასტრონომებმა 8 მილიარდი წლის წინანდელი რადიოტალღების იდუმალი აფეთქება აღმოაჩინეს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები