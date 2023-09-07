Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

აღმოჩენილია უძველესი გიგანტი: პორტუგალიელმა კაცმა ევროპაში ყველაზე დიდი დინოზავრის ჩონჩხი აღმოაჩინა

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 7, 2023
აღმოჩენილია უძველესი გიგანტი: პორტუგალიელმა კაცმა ევროპაში ყველაზე დიდი დინოზავრის ჩონჩხი აღმოაჩინა

A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

წყაროები:
– Agence France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

კვლევამ აჩვენა გლობალური წყალდიდობის საგანგაშო ზარალი 27 წლის განმავლობაში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომის ჰაკი საშუალებას აძლევს მზის ორბიტერს, განახორციელოს რთული დაკვირვებები

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ტურისტები გაუცნობიერებლად ისვენებენ „დაკარგული კონტინენტის“ ნარჩენებზე

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter-მა მთვარის სამხრეთ პოლუსზე Chandrayaan-3 ლანდერის სურათი გადაიღო

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

როგორ ახდენენ ჭკვიანი ნაგვის ურნები ურბანული ნარჩენების მართვას

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები