Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მარსზე პირველი ჟანგბადის ექსპერიმენტი წარმატებით დასრულდა, რაც გზას გაუხსნის მომავალ კვლევებს

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 7, 2023
მარსზე პირველი ჟანგბადის ექსპერიმენტი წარმატებით დასრულდა, რაც გზას გაუხსნის მომავალ კვლევებს

The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), a microwave-size device aboard the Perseverance rover, has successfully completed its mission of producing oxygen on Mars. The experiment, which began more than two years ago, has exceeded NASA’s initial goals by generating 122 grams of oxygen by converting Mars’ carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into breathable oxygen.

During its peak performance, MOXIE was able to produce 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity, twice the target set by NASA. The experiment operated for 16 sessions, meeting all of its objectives. This breakthrough technology has demonstrated the potential to turn local resources into useful products for future exploration missions.

The Martian atmosphere is composed mainly of carbon dioxide, which is not breathable for humans. By dividing carbon dioxide molecules and extracting oxygen, MOXIE proves that it is feasible to obtain oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere. In addition to supplying breathable air for astronauts, the technology could also be utilized to create rocket propellant, reducing the need to transport large amounts of oxygen from Earth.

Pam Melroy, NASA Deputy Administrator, highlights the significance of utilizing resources on Mars and the Moon for long-term space exploration goals. The successful operation of MOXIE brings us closer to achieving a sustainable presence on the Red Planet and establishing a robust lunar economy.

Lessons learned from MOXIE’s experiment will inform the development of a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator capable of liquefying and storing oxygen. This milestone sets the stage for testing other technologies on Mars, such as tools and habitat materials, to further advance exploration efforts.

წყარო: CNN

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

კვლევამ აჩვენა გლობალური წყალდიდობის საგანგაშო ზარალი 27 წლის განმავლობაში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომის ჰაკი საშუალებას აძლევს მზის ორბიტერს, განახორციელოს რთული დაკვირვებები

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

მცირე ბირთვული საწვავის უჯრედების შემუშავება მთვარის ბაზის გასაძლიერებლად

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

ტექნიკა

Legends League of Pacific Championship Series (PCS) გრანდიოზული ფინალი აძლიერებს ესპორტის ბაზარს

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

YES Bank ინტეგრირდება UPI-სთან, აახლოებს ცენტრალური ბანკის ციფრულ ვალუტას მთავარ მიღებასთან

Sep 10, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

Adidas იწყებს ციფრული არტისტების რეზიდენციის პროგრამას Web3-ში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ტექნიკა

იმღერეთ ხანდაზმულებისთვის ჰარისონ პარკის მოხუცთა ცენტრში

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები