Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

Athena: AI-ით აღჭურვილი ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო მოდელირების სისტემა NSW-ში ბუჩქის ხანძრის წინააღმდეგ ბრძოლაში

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 4, 2023
Athena: AI-ით აღჭურვილი ხანძარსაწინააღმდეგო მოდელირების სისტემა NSW-ში ბუჩქის ხანძრის წინააღმდეგ ბრძოლაში

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

წყაროები:

- The Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ტრიცერატოპსის თავის ქალა ნაპოვნი კანადაში ახლა გამოფენილია სამეფო ტირელის მუზეუმში

Oct 6, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს უცნაური აფეთქება სამყაროში: მანათობელი სწრაფი ლურჯი ოპტიკური გარდამავალი საიდუმლო

Oct 6, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

მეცნიერები "კარგ პრობლემას" აწყდებიან, რადგან ნიმუშების კონტეინერი შეიცავს ასტეროიდ ბენუს მასალას

Oct 6, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ტრიცერატოპსის თავის ქალა ნაპოვნი კანადაში ახლა გამოფენილია სამეფო ტირელის მუზეუმში

Oct 6, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს უცნაური აფეთქება სამყაროში: მანათობელი სწრაფი ლურჯი ოპტიკური გარდამავალი საიდუმლო

Oct 6, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მეცნიერები "კარგ პრობლემას" აწყდებიან, რადგან ნიმუშების კონტეინერი შეიცავს ასტეროიდ ბენუს მასალას

Oct 6, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჩინეთი გეგმავს კოსმოსური სადგურის გაფართოებას, როგორც ISS-ის ალტერნატივას

Oct 6, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები