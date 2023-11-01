თანამშრომლობა აშშ-სა და ინდოეთს შორის დედამიწის დაკვირვების რევოლუციისთვის NISAR Satellite-თან

For the first time in history, the space agencies of the United States and India have teamed up to develop the hardware for an Earth-observing mission. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, which is nearing completion, represents a groundbreaking collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Set to launch in 2024, NISAR will completely revolutionize the way we understand and monitor our planet.

NISAR’s primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive scan of Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, providing us with invaluable insights into changes over time. What makes NISAR particularly remarkable is the fact that it is equipped with two distinct synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems. NASA has developed the L-band SAR, while ISRO has handled the S-band SAR, using radio waves of shorter wavelengths. By utilizing different wavelengths, NISAR will provide us with an unprecedented understanding of Earth’s evolving landscapes.

One of the key areas of focus for NISAR is Earth’s forests and wetlands, which are of particular interest to climate scientists. These ecosystems act as crucial carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. However, human activities like deforestation and urbanization pose a threat to these vital ecosystems, reducing their carbon storage capacity. In fact, land use changes account for approximately 11% of global carbon emissions.

The launch of the NISAR satellite in early 2024 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Center marks a significant milestone in the partnership between NASA and ISRO. By working together, these space agencies are paving the way for a better understanding of Earth’s changing landscapes and ecosystems. NISAR’s observations will play a vital role in addressing environmental challenges and strengthening our efforts to combat the impact of climate change on our planet.

ხშირად დასმული კითხვები (FAQ)

1. What is the NISAR satellite?

The NISAR satellite is a collaborative project between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) designed to revolutionize Earth observation by continuously scanning the planet’s surface with radar. It is equipped with two synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems, making it capable of providing unprecedented insights into the changing landscapes and ecosystems.

2. What will NISAR focus on?

NISAR’s primary focus is on Earth’s forests and wetlands, which are of great interest to climate scientists. These ecosystems serve as carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. NISAR’s observations will help in understanding the changes occurring in these vital ecosystems and address the challenges posed by climate change.

3. When will the NISAR satellite be launched?

The NISAR satellite is scheduled for launch in early 2024 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India. This collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO marks a groundbreaking partnership aimed at advancing our understanding of Earth’s changing landscapes and ecosystems.