ბნელი ენერგია: მნიშვნელოვანი ძალა სამყაროში

A recent measurement of the Universe has provided further evidence that dark energy constitutes a significant portion of the cosmos. According to the findings, dark energy accounts for approximately 69 percent of the total matter-energy density, leaving 31 percent for both normal matter and dark matter.

Normal matter, also known as baryonic matter, includes stars, galaxies, atoms, and life, and is estimated to make up only 20 percent of total matter. Dark matter, which consists of yet-undiscovered subatomic particles, accounts for the remaining 80 percent. Dark energy, on the other hand, is a force responsible for the accelerating expansion of the Universe. Scientists have yet to determine what dark energy exactly is, but it plays a significant role in the matter-energy density.

სამყაროს გაფართოების სიჩქარის გაგება გადამწყვეტია იმისთვის, რომ მეცნიერებმა გაიგონ ბნელი ენერგიის ბუნება და მისი გავლენა კოსმიურ გაფართოებაზე. მატერია-ენერგეტიკული სიმკვრივის განსაზღვრამ შეიძლება ნათელი მოჰფინოს სამყაროს მომავალს, გააგრძელებს თუ არა ის განუსაზღვრელი ვადით გაფართოებას თუ საბოლოოდ შებრუნდება და შემცირდება ფენომენში, რომელიც ცნობილია როგორც დიდი კრუნჩხვა.

ბნელი ენერგიის რაოდენობის გასაზომად, ასტრონომები ეყრდნობიან გალაქტიკათა გროვას. ეს გროვები ყალიბდება მილიარდობით წლის განმავლობაში გრავიტაციის გავლენის ქვეშ. გროვაში გალაქტიკების რაოდენობისა და მასის შედარებით და რიცხვითი სიმულაციების ჩატარებით, მეცნიერებს შეუძლიათ გამოთვალონ მატერიისა და ენერგიის პროპორციები. მკვლევარებმა გამოიყენეს ტექნიკა სახელწოდებით GalWeight გალაქტიკათა მასის შესაფასებლად თითოეულ გროვაში გალაქტიკების რაოდენობის დათვლით. მათი შედეგების იმიტირებულ გროვებთან შედარებით, მათ დაადგინეს, რომ სამყარო 31 პროცენტით მატერიისგან შედგება.

This measurement aligns closely with previous efforts and other measurements of the Universe’s matter-energy density, providing a more accurate estimation. It also emphasizes the significance of cluster abundance as a technique for understanding cosmological parameters.

The findings contribute to a better understanding of dark energy and bring us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Universe.

წყაროები:

– ასტროფიზიკური ჟურნალი