Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA-ს პარკერის მზის ზონდი იკვლევს ძლიერ კორონალური მასის გამოდევნას

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 25, 2023
NASA-ს პარკერის მზის ზონდი იკვლევს ძლიერ კორონალური მასის გამოდევნას

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

წყაროები:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინული რეკორდულად დაბალ მაქსიმალურ სიდიდეს აღწევს

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინულის დრამატული ვარდნა: რეჟიმის ცვლილება შორსმიმავალი შედეგებით

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინული რეკორდულად დაბალ მაქსიმალურ სიდიდეს აღწევს

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინულის დრამატული ვარდნა: რეჟიმის ცვლილება შორსმიმავალი შედეგებით

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა ვარაუდობს, რომ ექსტრემალურმა სიცხემ შეიძლება გამოიწვიოს ადამიანის გადაშენება

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები