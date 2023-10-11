Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

NASA-ს Psyche კოსმოსური ხომალდის გაშვება შესაძლოა გადაიდოს ცუდი ამინდის გამო

NASA is preparing for the launch of its Psyche spacecraft, which is set to explore a metal-rich asteroid. However, unfavorable weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida could potentially delay the lift-off. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, October 12, at 10:16 a.m. ET, using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. But NASA announced that there is only a 20% chance of acceptable weather conditions, with concerns over cloud formations and electric field activity.

Fortunately, the mission team has until October 25 to send the spacecraft on its way if the weather disrupts Thursday’s launch. The Psyche mission is noteworthy because it will be the first time an asteroid with a metal-rich surface is explored. Scientists believe that the asteroid contains large amounts of metal, as opposed to rock or ice.

The spacecraft will travel an impressive 2.2 billion miles to reach the asteroid, taking nearly six years to complete its journey between Mars and Jupiter. Once it arrives, the Psyche spacecraft will begin analyzing the 170-mile-wide asteroid using various science instruments. The goal is to gain a deeper understanding of the early stages of the solar system and the formation of rocky planets like Earth and Mars.

This mission will mark the eighth flight of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket since its initial launch in 2018. The Falcon Heavy is considered one of the most powerful rockets currently in operation. In addition to the Psyche mission, NASA is also preparing to unveil its first-ever rock sample gathered from an asteroid and brought back to Earth. The highly anticipated event will be livestreamed.

