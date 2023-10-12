Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მეცნიერებმა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშში აღმოაჩინეს უხვი წყალი და ნახშირბადი, რაც მხარს უჭერს სიცოცხლის წარმოშობის თეორიას

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 12, 2023
მეცნიერებმა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშში აღმოაჩინეს უხვი წყალი და ნახშირბადი, რაც მხარს უჭერს სიცოცხლის წარმოშობის თეორიას

A recent analysis of a sample collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has revealed the presence of abundant water and carbon, according to the US space agency NASA. These findings provide further evidence for the theory that life on Earth may have originated from outer space. NASA administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.”

The preliminary analysis involved scanning the sample using various techniques, including electron microscopy and X-ray computed tomography. The results suggest the possibility of additional discoveries that could support the hypothesis that celestial objects such as comets, asteroids, and meteorites seeded early Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

NASA emphasized the significance of studying the secrets within the rocks and dust from Bennu. These insights could shed light on the formation of our solar system, the potential seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the need to prevent asteroid collisions with our planet.

The sample, collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a seven-year roundtrip mission, was contained in a sealed capsule that was parachuted back to Earth last month. Although attendees of the event were not able to view the samples firsthand, images showed a collection of charcoal-colored rocks, pebbles, and dust from the outer portion of the sample storage canister.

Further examination of the sample revealed a high concentration of carbon, crucial for life on Earth, along with water molecules locked within clay fibers. Scientists also identified iron minerals, suggesting a water-rich environment during its formation. The asteroid Bennu, known as a rubble pile, holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

წყაროები:

–  URL 1: Original article on NASA’s findings.

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ქალებს ურჩევნიათ ფიზიკური სიძლიერე მოკლევადიან ურთიერთობებში, მაგრამ შვილობილი იუმორი გრძელვადიანი წარმატებისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

სახელმძღვანელო მზის წრის დაბნელების უსაფრთხო ნახვისა და ფოტოგრაფიისთვის

Oct 13, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

თანამგზავრები კოსმოსში: საფრთხე რადიო ასტრონომიისთვის და ჩვენი კავშირი კოსმოსთან

Oct 13, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ფლუორესცენცია გამოიყენება ოზონის ზემოქმედების ქვეშ მყოფ სოიოს სტრესის დონის გასაზომად

Oct 13, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები