Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA-ს ასტეროიდის Bennu Dust-ის ნიმუში საინტერესო აღმოჩენებს გვპირდება

ვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 5, 2023
NASA’s recent mission to collect a sample of dust from asteroid Bennu has yielded an unexpected amount of material, leading to a slower-than-anticipated initial sample curation process. However, this “problem” is a testament to the abundance of material available for study. Christopher Snead, deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement over the substantial amount of dust coating the sample collection head and canister, stating that it is “really spectacular” to have so much material.

The sample was obtained using OSIRIS-Rex’s robotic arm, called TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism). After a seven-year voyage, the sample canister containing the TAGSAM head was dropped off on Earth. Although most of the sample is currently sealed within the TAGSAM head, scientists observed particles of dust leaking from it before it was stowed in the canister three years ago.

The initial analysis of the sample involves scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, and X-ray diffraction. These techniques will provide valuable information about the composition of Bennu and its role in the formation of the Solar System. While a comprehensive scientific analysis will take more time, NASA has scheduled a press conference on October 11 to release the preliminary findings and showcase the first images of the sample.

NASA estimates that approximately 250 grams of Bennu dust are waiting to be retrieved from the TAGSAM head. However, it will take some time before the head can be safely opened. In the coming weeks, the sample container will be transferred to a specialized glove box for disassembly.

This exciting development paves the way for future research and is expected to provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of asteroids like Bennu. NASA’s ongoing study of the collected sample will contribute to our understanding of the Solar System’s history.

წყაროები:
– NASA (no specific URL available)

