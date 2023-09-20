Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

საფრთხის ქვეშაა ინდოეთის მზის მისია Aditya-L1?

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 20, 2023
საფრთხის ქვეშაა ინდოეთის მზის მისია Aditya-L1?

Summary: NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently encountered one of the most powerful solar storms ever recorded. This has raised concerns about the safety of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1. However, experts believe that Aditya-L1 is unlikely to be affected by such storms due to its distance from the sun and the protective measures taken in its design.

India’s space agency, ISRO, successfully launched the Aditya-L1 solar mission on September 2, 2023. The spacecraft is en route to its final destination, the Lagrange 1 Point, where it will observe the sun. NASA’s recent blog post highlighted the Parker Solar Probe’s encounter with a strong Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), or solar storm. While this raises questions about the potential threat to Aditya-L1, experts remain optimistic about its safety.

The Parker Solar Probe’s encounter with the CME was a significant event for NASA, providing valuable data for the scientific community. However, the distance between Aditya-L1 and the sun, which is just 1.5 million kilometers compared to Parker Solar Probe’s 6.9 million kilometers, reduces the risk significantly. Additionally, Aditya-L1 has been constructed using special alloys and materials to protect it from various dangers, including CME clouds.

CMEs are massive eruptions from the sun’s outer atmosphere that can disrupt space weather, affecting satellites, communication systems, navigation techniques, and even causing power grid outages on Earth. The recent CME displaced dust particles up to six million kilometers away from the sun. Despite this potential threat, experts believe that Aditya-L1’s design and distance will ensure its survival.

In conclusion, while the Parker Solar Probe faced a powerful solar storm, the Aditya-L1 solar mission is not believed to be in immediate danger. With the spacecraft’s advanced construction and distance from the sun, it is expected to withstand any potential CMEs and continue its mission to observe the sun.

წყაროები:
– NASA Parker Solar Probe
- ინდოეთის კოსმოსური კვლევის ორგანიზაცია (ISRO)

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

მეცნიერები იყენებენ Cryo-EM და Deep Learning ცილების დეგრადაციის შესასწავლად

Sep 23, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

მეცნიერებმა წარმატებით დაადგინეს რნმ 130 წლის ტასმანიის ვეფხვის ნიმუშიდან

Sep 23, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

ნასას ჯეიმს უების კოსმოსური ტელესკოპი ევროპის ზედაპირზე ნახშირორჟანგის წყაროს აღმოაჩენს

Sep 23, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

მეცნიერები იყენებენ Cryo-EM და Deep Learning ცილების დეგრადაციის შესასწავლად

Sep 23, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მეცნიერებმა წარმატებით დაადგინეს რნმ 130 წლის ტასმანიის ვეფხვის ნიმუშიდან

Sep 23, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ნასას ჯეიმს უების კოსმოსური ტელესკოპი ევროპის ზედაპირზე ნახშირორჟანგის წყაროს აღმოაჩენს

Sep 23, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი ტოპოლოგიური ნახევრადმეტალის თხელი ფილმის სინთეზირება გამოთვლითი სიმძლავრისა და შენახვის გაზრდისთვის

Sep 23, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები