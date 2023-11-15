NASA გამოაქვეყნებს სამყაროს არაჩვეულებრივ სურათს

NASA has recently unveiled an awe-inspiring image of the cosmos, showcasing a level of detail never seen before. This remarkable visualisation was made possible by combining data from two space telescopes renowned for their power and precision: the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The featured image highlights a distant collision between two galaxy clusters. What sets this visualization apart is its synthesis of infrared data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope and visible light observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. This combination of different light wavelengths gives the picture a dazzling, kaleidoscopic effect.

These particular galaxy clusters, designated MACS0416, reside around 4.3 billion light years away from Earth. Scientists studying these formations predict that they will eventually merge, forming an even more immense cluster.

Interestingly, the astronomers involved in this extensive research have affectionately named this cosmic ensemble the “Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster.” This moniker derives from the clusters’ distinctively colorful and flickering lights, reminiscent of a festive tree adorned with twinkling ornaments.

The NASA announcement includes multiple images capturing the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster from various angles. One of these images offers an enlarged view of a background galaxy, featuring a star playfully nicknamed “Mothra.”

According to researchers’ estimations, Mothra existed roughly 11 billion years ago, approximately 3 billion years after the big bang. To put this into perspective, our own sun, along with the formation of the solar system, took shape around 4.6 billion years ago, coinciding with Earth’s creation.

These galaxy clusters, immortalized in these extraordinary images, are part of NASA’s Frontier Fields program, a comprehensive exploration of the universe’s deepest reaches. Initiated in 2014 with the Hubble Space Telescope, this venture has provided invaluable insights into our cosmic origins.

კითხვა:

Q: What telescopes were used to create the image of the universe?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Q: What is the technical designation for the galaxy clusters featured in the image?

A: MACS0416.

Q: How far away are these galaxy clusters?

A: They are approximately 4.3 billion light years away from Earth.

Q: What is the significance of the name “Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster”?

A: The name is derived from the clusters’ colorful and flickering lights, resembling a festive tree.

Q: How old is the star nicknamed “Mothra”?

A: It is estimated to have existed around 11 billion years ago, approximately 3 billion years after the big bang.

წყაროები:

– [NASA](https://www.nasa.gov)