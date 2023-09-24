Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA-ს კოსმოსური კაფსულა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშით წარმატებით დაეშვა იუტას უდაბნოში

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 24, 2023
NASA-ს კოსმოსური კაფსულა ასტეროიდის ნიმუშით წარმატებით დაეშვა იუტას უდაბნოში

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully landed in the Utah desert. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the United States military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be analyzed by scientists.

The capsule holds at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, expressed excitement about the opening of the container in Houston, as it will reveal the true amount of the sample collected. This mission marks the second time that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, with Japan being the only other country to successfully bring back samples from asteroid missions.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is a relic of the early solar system and offers valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. Scientists believe that it may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. Samples returned from another near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu, by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2 three years ago, contained organic compounds that further supported the hypothesis that these celestial objects seeded the early Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in 2020. The spacecraft then embarked on a 1.9-billion-kilometer cruise back to Earth, enduring temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees Celsius during re-entry. The successful landing in Utah is a significant achievement for NASA, and the samples will provide valuable data for scientists studying the formation and evolution of our solar system.

წყარო: The Guardian

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

გასაოცარი სიმართლე ადამიანის ევოლუციის შესახებ: ჩვენ არც თუ ისე გამორჩეულები ვართ

Sep 25, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

კომბუჩას ორგანიზმების პოტენციალი კოსმოსის კვლევისთვის

Sep 25, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

მედუზებს შეუძლიათ ისწავლონ როგორც ადამიანები, თაგვები და ბუზები, სწავლობენ აღმოჩენებს

Sep 25, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

გასაოცარი სიმართლე ადამიანის ევოლუციის შესახებ: ჩვენ არც თუ ისე გამორჩეულები ვართ

Sep 25, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

კომბუჩას ორგანიზმების პოტენციალი კოსმოსის კვლევისთვის

Sep 25, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მედუზებს შეუძლიათ ისწავლონ როგორც ადამიანები, თაგვები და ბუზები, სწავლობენ აღმოჩენებს

Sep 25, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი მტკიცებულებები ვარაუდობენ, რომ იუპიტერის მთვარე ევროპას აქვს სიცოცხლისთვის საჭირო ინგრედიენტები

Sep 24, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები