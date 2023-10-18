Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Oct 18, 2023
MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

Physicists at MIT have made an exciting discovery regarding the properties of graphene. When stacked in a particular five-layer pattern, graphene exhibits a state of unconventional magnetism and a novel electronic behavior called “ferro-valleytricity.” This finding could potentially lead to the development of high-capacity and energy-efficient data storage devices.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon that consists of a single layer of atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its exceptional strength and conductivity. In this study, researchers at MIT found that when five layers of graphene are stacked in a rhombohedral pattern, the material enters into a rare state called “multiferroic.” In this state, it displays both unconventional magnetism and ferro-valleytricity.

A multiferroic material exhibits coordinated behavior in its electric, magnetic, or structural properties. This discovery is particularly significant because it could potentially revolutionize data storage devices. By utilizing multiferroic properties, engineers could design ultra-low-power, high-capacity data storage devices that can store double the amount of information compared to conventional devices.

The researchers carried out experiments using individual flakes of graphene that were carefully exfoliated from a larger block of graphite. They stacked the graphene layers in the specific rhombohedral pattern and observed the emergence of multiferroic behavior. Their findings have been published in a forthcoming paper in Nature.

This study highlights the unique properties of graphene and the potential for its application in the development of more efficient data storage devices. Further research is needed to fully understand and harness the capabilities of multiferroic graphene.

წყაროები:

– MIT physicists discover multiferroic state in stacked graphene, MIT News, https://news.mit.edu/2021/physicists-discover-multiferroic-state-stacked-graphene-0823

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

მეცნიერება

შავი ხვრელები შეიძლება არსებობდეს იდეალურად დაბალანსებულ წყვილებში, კვლევის ჩვენებები

Oct 20, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ასტეროიდ 16-ის ფსიქიკამდე: მზის სისტემის დაბადების შესწავლა

Oct 20, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ღამურის თავის ქალა 50 მილიონი წლის წინ გვაწვდის ახალ წარმოდგენას ღამურების ადრეული ევოლუციის შესახებ

Oct 20, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

შავი ხვრელები შეიძლება არსებობდეს იდეალურად დაბალანსებულ წყვილებში, კვლევის ჩვენებები

Oct 20, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ასტეროიდ 16-ის ფსიქიკამდე: მზის სისტემის დაბადების შესწავლა

Oct 20, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ღამურის თავის ქალა 50 მილიონი წლის წინ გვაწვდის ახალ წარმოდგენას ღამურების ადრეული ევოლუციის შესახებ

Oct 20, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ეკლის გვირგვინის არასრულწლოვანი ვარსკვლავი უძლებს სიცხეს, რაც უფრო დიდ საფრთხეს უქმნის მარჯნის რიფებს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები