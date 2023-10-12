Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

მკვლევარები ავითარებენ ანტიბაქტერიულ მემბრანებს ლითონის ორგანული ჩარჩოების გამოყენებით

რობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 12, 2023
A team of researchers has developed and characterized antibacterial membranes using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) embedded in a thin film. MOFs are highly porous metal complexes that have a wide range of applications, including drug delivery and environmental clean-up. However, understanding how MOFs function when embedded in polymers is still a challenge.

The researchers used a new technique called cryogenic focused-ion-beam scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) to study the interaction between MOFs and polymers within membranes. This technique increases the stability of MOF composites and provides a detailed view of the particles.

Three different membranes were created, each containing a different MOF: CPO-27-Ni, CuBTTri, or both. The researchers found that the metal complexes were evenly distributed throughout the membranes and did not overlap. They also found that the membranes had different triggers and responses when it came to releasing nitric oxide (NO), a molecule with antibacterial properties.

CPO-27-Ni released NO quickly in response to moisture, while CuBTTri acted as a catalyst and produced a sustained NO release when exposed to a natural source of NO in the human body. When both MOFs were combined, the membranes achieved a rapid and sustained NO delivery system.

The researchers believe that this two-phase delivery system could be useful in medical devices, providing immediate antibacterial effects and long-term prevention of microbial fouling. The findings of this study contribute to a better understanding of MOFs and their potential applications in various fields.

Source: Ettlinger R, Vornholt SM, Roach MC, et al. Mixed metal–organic framework mixed-matrix membranes: insights into simultaneous moisture-triggered and catalytic delivery of nitric oxide using cryo-scanning electron microscopy. ACS Appl Mater Interfaces. 2023:acsami.3c11283.

განმარტებები:

  • Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs): Highly porous metal complexes
  • Polymers: Large molecules composed of repeating subunits
  • Cryogenic focused-ion-beam scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM): A technique that uses cryogenics to increase the stability of MOF composites and provides detailed imaging
  • Nitric oxide (NO): A molecule with antibacterial properties that could have biomedical applications

Sources: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces

რობერტ ენდრიუ

