SpaceX Falcon 9-მა წარმატებით გაუშვა 21 Starlink თანამგზავრი ვანდენბერგის კოსმოსური ძალების ბაზიდან

Early this morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, successfully delivering 21 Starlink satellites to orbit. This launch marks the first of two Starlink delivery missions planned for the day.

The Falcon 9 rocket, powered by nine Merlin 1D engines, lifted off at 1:23 a.m. PDT. Following liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), the rocket embarked on a south-easterly trajectory. This launch is notable as it is the 22nd mission carried out by SpaceX from the West Coast this year, as well as the 75th orbital launch of 2023 for the company.

ამ მისიის ერთ-ერთი საყურადღებო ასპექტია პირველი ეტაპის გამაძლიერებლის ხელახალი გამოყენება. ამ კონკრეტულმა გამაძლიერებელმა შეასრულა 16 ფრენა, ადრე დასაქმებული მისიებში, როგორიცაა Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23 და სხვა. დამწვრობის ძირითადი ფაზის შემდეგ, რომელიც გაგრძელდა დაახლოებით ორწუთნახევარი, პირველი ეტაპი წარმატებით დაეშვა დრონის ხომალდზე სახელად „რა თქმა უნდა, მე მაინც მიყვარხარ“ წყნარ ოკეანეში.

The deployment of the 21 V2 Mini Starlink satellites is scheduled to take place about an hour after launch. These satellites are the next generation of Starlink spacecraft, equipped with upgraded antennae and larger solar panels. Compared to their predecessors, the V2 Mini satellites have the capacity to deliver four times the bandwidth. Today’s launch marks the 28th time the V2 Mini model has been employed since its introduction earlier this year.

ამ გაშვების გარდა, კიდევ ერთი რაკეტა Falcon 9 აფრინდება დღეს მოგვიანებით ფლორიდაში მდებარე კეიპ კანავერალის კოსმოსური ძალების სადგურიდან. ეს მისია ატარებს 23 V2 Mini Starlink თანამგზავრის რეკორდულ დატვირთვას, რაც ყველაზე მაღალია ერთ მისიაზე.

ნათელია, რომ SpaceX აგრძელებს მნიშვნელოვანი პროგრესის მიღწევას Starlink-ის თანავარსკვლავედის თანავარსკვლავედში, კიდევ უფრო აფართოებს გლობალურ ფართოზოლოვან დაფარვას და გზას გაუხსნის ინტერნეტ კავშირის გაუმჯობესებას მთელს მსოფლიოში.

განმარტებები:

– Falcon 9: A two-stage orbital rocket developed and manufactured by SpaceX for the transport of satellites and spacecraft into space.

– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX providing global broadband coverage.

– Vandenberg Space Force Base: A United States Space Force Base located northwest of Lompoc, California.

– Orbital launch: The process of sending a rocket or spacecraft into orbit around a celestial body.

წყაროები:

– SpaceX (URL არ არის მოწოდებული)

– Vandenberg Space Force Base (no URL provided)