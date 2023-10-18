Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

იუპიტერის მთვარე იოს ახალი განსაცვიფრებელი სურათები გადაღებულია NASA-ს ჯუნოს მისიის მიერ

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Oct 18, 2023
იუპიტერის მთვარე იოს ახალი განსაცვიფრებელი სურათები გადაღებულია NASA-ს ჯუნოს მისიის მიერ

NASA’s Juno mission continues to provide incredible insights into the mysteries of our solar system. During a recent flyby on October 15, Juno passed near Jupiter’s moon Io, revealing stunning new views of its lava-scarred surface. Io is known to be the most volcanically active body in the solar system, with hundreds of volcanoes regularly erupting with molten lava and sulfurous gas plumes.

The new images captured by Juno showcase Io’s tortured surface, which appears tie-dyed with swirls of light and dark spots, as well as large areas covered in molten-red patches. These detailed images were processed by citizen scientists using the raw data captured by the spacecraft. The volcanic activity on Io has resulted in the formation of lakes of molten silicate lava on its surface, which can be seen in the photographs.

Io is the fourth-largest moon in the solar system and the third-largest of Jupiter’s moons. It is only slightly larger than Earth’s moon. These images offer a closer look at Io’s unique features and provide scientists with valuable data to study the moon’s geological processes.

One of the highlights from the flyby was the collection of data by the JunoCam instrument, which was used to create a time-lapse video of Io. This video captures the moon’s surface from different angles as Juno passes overhead, offering a dynamic view of Io’s volcanic activity.

The images and data collected by Juno are made available to the public, and citizen scientists are encouraged to process and analyze the raw data. By doing so, they contribute to our understanding of Jupiter and its moons, revealing new details and insights about these celestial bodies.

Source: NASA’s Juno mission captures stunning new views of Jupiter’s moon Io.

By გაბრიელ ბოტა

Related Post

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: მიმართეთ ახლავე უნიკალური სემინარის გამოცდილებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ჰაერში მტვრის რაოდენობა იზრდება, გაერო მოუწოდებს მეტი კვლევის ჩატარდეს ქვიშის ქარიშხლებისა და კლიმატის ცვლილების შესახებ

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

მოგზაურობა ფსიქიკის გულში: ასტეროიდის იდუმალი სამყაროს შესწავლა

Oct 19, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი აღმოჩენა: ასტრონომებმა 8 მილიარდი წლის წინანდელი რადიოტალღების იდუმალი აფეთქება აღმოაჩინეს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები